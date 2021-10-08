First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 89,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,227. The stock has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

