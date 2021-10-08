First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.12. 126,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,383. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81.

