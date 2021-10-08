First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

