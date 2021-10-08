First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. 352,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

