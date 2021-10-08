First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. Analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

