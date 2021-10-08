First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. First Solar makes up approximately 2.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in First Solar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,880 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Solar by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,272. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

