First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1,960.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,731,000 after acquiring an additional 731,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,743 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

