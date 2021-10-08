First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1,960.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,743 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,995,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,917,000 after acquiring an additional 495,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 270,899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.41 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

