FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMAC remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,940. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

