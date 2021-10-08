Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,056 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $67,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

FISV stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

