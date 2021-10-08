Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.65.

Shares of FIVE opened at $186.31 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $127.57 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

