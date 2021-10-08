Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,942,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,069,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $269,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

