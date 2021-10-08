Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 25,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,022. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

