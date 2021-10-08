Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Short Interest Update

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FVE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. Five Star Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Five Star Senior Living had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.