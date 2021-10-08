Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $619,840.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Five9 by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

