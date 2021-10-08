FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

FLNG stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

