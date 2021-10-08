Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of FND stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $132.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,100 shares of company stock valued at $47,612,766. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

