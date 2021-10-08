Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:FTK opened at $1.07 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 307.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 156,337 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 144,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

