Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

FLS stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Flowserve by 11.3% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 28,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flowserve by 187.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Flowserve by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Flowserve by 111,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

