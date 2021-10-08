FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

