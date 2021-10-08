Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,093,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216,197 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,245,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after acquiring an additional 635,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,832,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,693,000 after purchasing an additional 378,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.06.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

