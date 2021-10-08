Fmr LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $928,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 32.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 91.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 45,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.