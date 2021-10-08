Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,628,992 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $977,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 866.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.