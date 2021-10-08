Fmr LLC Sells 584,820 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,541,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,820 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.48% of Mohawk Industries worth $1,257,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 573.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $181.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day moving average of $197.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

