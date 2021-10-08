Fmr LLC Sells 801,841 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 801,841 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of PVH worth $1,015,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in PVH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PVH by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in PVH by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

