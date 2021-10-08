Fort L.P. Sells 1,520 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,126. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.