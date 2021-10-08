Fort L.P. Sells 2,975 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 157,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

