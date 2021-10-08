Fort L.P. Sells 855 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 289,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

The Hershey stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

