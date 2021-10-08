Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Raised by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1,440.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,253 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,690,031. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

