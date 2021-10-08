Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Up 17.5% in September

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,450 shares of company stock worth $2,983,451 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.19. 310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,866. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

