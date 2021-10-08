Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $608,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RILY opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

