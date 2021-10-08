Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in WestRock by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in WestRock by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of WRK opened at $50.92 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

