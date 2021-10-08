Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,685 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of WisdomTree Investments worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $858.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

