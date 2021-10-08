Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,050 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

