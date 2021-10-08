Fundamental Research Lowers Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Price Target to C$0.37

Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.43 to C$0.37 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 196.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE LMS opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. Latin Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million and a PE ratio of -31.25.
Latin Metals Company Profile
