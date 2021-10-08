Fundamental Research Lowers Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Price Target to C$0.37

Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.43 to C$0.37 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 196.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE LMS opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. Latin Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million and a PE ratio of -31.25.

Latin Metals Company Profile

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project, which covers an area of 10,000 hectares situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

