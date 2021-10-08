Furucombo (COMBO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.45 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00143127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,169.94 or 0.99626786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.75 or 0.06511984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

