FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Z in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Z has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

