FY2023 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Raised by Analyst

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Repsol in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REPYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a $11.01 price objective on shares of Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

REPYY opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

