Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Update

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHAC stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

