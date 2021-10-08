Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

GTX stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

