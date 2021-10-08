Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMDMF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

