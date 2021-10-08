Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMDMF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.06.
About Gem Diamonds
