Gems (GEM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $869.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Gems has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $391,452.65 and $869.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00241378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00103388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

