Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $14.00. 1,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 342,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Genetron by 261.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 632,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 457,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Genetron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genetron by 6,663.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 97,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Genetron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Genetron by 65.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 276,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

