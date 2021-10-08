Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $14.00. 1,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 342,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.
Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.
About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
