Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Gentex has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

