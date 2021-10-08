Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 320,090 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $881,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

