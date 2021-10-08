Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 325,597 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Prologis worth $1,570,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $129.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

