Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 380,015 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $1,257,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

