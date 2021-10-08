Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $951,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 173,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,880,000 after buying an additional 34,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 35,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

REGN stock opened at $552.02 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

