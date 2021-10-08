Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

GTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

