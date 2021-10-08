GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after buying an additional 261,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after buying an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after buying an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.